Vehicular movement along Kathmandu-Hetauda has been disrupted today as the landslides occurred at Deurali and Chisapanigadhi in Bhimphedi Rural Municipality, Bhimphedi Area Police Office said.

Police Inspector Ram Balak Raya said that technicians have been deployed along with the equipments to clear the debris following the landslides.

Likewise, the traffic along the Kanti Highway was halted from early morning today as landslips occurred in seven different locations in the highway following the heavy rainfall since Wednesday evening, the District Police Office, Makawanpur said.

The landslips have occurred in different areas of Ghattekhola, Jitpur Bhanjyang and Thingan.

Chief District Officer of Makawanpur Dipak Nepal said that dozers and teams of technicians have been sent to resume the traffic by clearing the landslides till Friday afternoon.

Source: National News Agency Nepal