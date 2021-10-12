General

The number of people visiting the Langtang Valley Goasaikunda has increased of late. Langtang, one of the major touristic destinations throughout country and Gosaikunda, an alpine freshwater lake are considered as natural blessings of Rasuwa, the district in Bagmati Province.

The arrival of domestic tourists these days is encouraging, said local hotel owners. The sites have attracted visitors with the slowing down of COVID-19 infections and weakening monsoon, it is said. These areas were relatively calms for months due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Hotelier Ramsharan Gajurel said they were seeing the arrivals of guests since the first day (Ghatasthapana) of the Dashain festival. Visitor to the Langtang and Gosaikunda will have the opportunity for amazing sightseeing of natural beauty. Presently, around 1,000 visitors are in Langtang and Gosaikunda and arrived here by trekking. Owners of hotels along the trekking route are seen busy supplying foodstuff with the help of mules. Hotels and lodges which had remained shut for months are back to business gradually with arrival of tourists. The journey seems enjoyable when monsoon has already become weak.

A glacier lake near the Kyangjen-based human settlement, high mountains, flora and fauna are among those natural blessings of Raswua besides Langtang and Gosaikunda enriching the significance of Rasuwa.

Source: National News Agency Nepal