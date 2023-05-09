A total of 91 laptops were distributed among 91
government primary schools in Doulatkhan upazila of the district today to
build a knowledge and technology-based education system.
Upazila Education Office organised the laptops distribution programme at
Upazila Parishad auditorium this noon.
Ali Azam Mukul, lawmaker from Bhola-2 constituency, attended the function as
the chief guest with Upazila Parishad (UP) Chairman Monzurul Alam Khan in the
chair.
Municipality mayor Jakir Hossain Talukder, General Secretary of Upazila unit
Awami League (AL) Anowar Hossain, Mohila Vice-chairman Ainun Nahar Renu and
Upazila Education Officer Md Toihidul Islam were present, among others.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha