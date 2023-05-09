education, Science & Technology

A total of 91 laptops were distributed among 91

government primary schools in Doulatkhan upazila of the district today to

build a knowledge and technology-based education system.

Upazila Education Office organised the laptops distribution programme at

Upazila Parishad auditorium this noon.

Ali Azam Mukul, lawmaker from Bhola-2 constituency, attended the function as

the chief guest with Upazila Parishad (UP) Chairman Monzurul Alam Khan in the

chair.

Municipality mayor Jakir Hossain Talukder, General Secretary of Upazila unit

Awami League (AL) Anowar Hossain, Mohila Vice-chairman Ainun Nahar Renu and

Upazila Education Officer Md Toihidul Islam were present, among others.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha