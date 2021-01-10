education, Science & Technology

The construction of the largest Solar Power Project of Nepal has been gaining speed in the district. Founded two years ago, the Jhapa Energy Limited is constructing the 10 MW solar power plant in 22 bigaha of land in ward no. 3 and 4 of Shivasatakshi municipality of the district.

The project is estimated to cost Rs. 790 million rupees and Rs. 600 million is being managed through bank loan, said the chairperson of the Company Lal Bahadur Sanwa. Sanwa is the former Constituent Assembly member.

The project is expected to go on a trial production by early January 2022 and start commercial production soon after, according to manager of the company, Subash Bhattarai. The power produced from the plant will be sold to the Nepal Electricity Authority.

The company targets to produce 17.6 million units of power in a year. According it will sign a power purchase agreement by the end of this month, and also award the project contract by March.

The company was established considering the great potential of solar energy in Jhapa district and the successful projects in different countries, said one of the proprietors of the project, Ram Chandra Upreti. The company held its second annual general meeting on Saturday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal