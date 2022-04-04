General

Late journalist LB Bishwokarma has been posthumously awarded with the 'Sahayatra- International Social Justice Honour-2022'.

Sahayatra, a social organization, organized an event here today and honoured late journalist Bishwokarma with the honour instituted in memory of human right defender late Resham Bahadur Sunar. The award carries a purse of Rs 51,000.

Bishwakarma, who was associated with TV Today television, died at Patan Hospital in Lalitpur on January 20 this year after he was suddenly taken ill.

National Dalit Commission's chairperson Devraj Bishwokarma handed over the honour to the family of the deceased journalist. He pledged to take initiative with the government to garner relief package and support to his family.

Journalists associated with various organizations have been demanding action against the healthcare facility for its gross negligence in the treatment of Bishwokarma.

The 26-year-old late journalist is survived by his spouse and a three-old-year son. Originally from Ramaroshan in Achham district, Bishwokarma had been pursuing his journalism career in Kathmandu for some time.

Source: National News Agency Nepal