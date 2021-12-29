Key Issues

The Birendra Peace Foundation carried out illumination at Jawalakhel today wishing peace in the country on the occasion of 77th birth anniversary of late King Birendra Shah. The Foundation recalled the contribution of late Shah in country's political, economic, social and cultural development.

Foundation Chairperson Shivahari Khanal said that late king Birendra, who had presented a proposal to make Nepal a peace zone in order to make a separate identity in international arena, was a nationalist and supporter of peace, development and democracy.

Similarly, Chairperson of Jagaran Media, Ranjit Dhamala stressed the need of honouring late Birendra as the peace-lover, good diplomat and nationalist leader.

He expressed the view that it would be true tribute to late Birendra if prosperity could be established through the medium of rule of law in the country, recognizing his nationalist ideals and contribution.

A statue of late Birendra at Jawalakhel was garlanded. Born on December 28, 1945, King Birendra and his family members were killed in Narayanhiti Durbar Massacre on June 1, 2001.

Source: National News Agency Nepal