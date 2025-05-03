Law Minister Advocates for Unified Approach in Legislative Process



Kathmandu: Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Ajay Kumar Chaurasiya announced that since the promulgation of the new constitution, a total of 214 Acts have been formulated so far. He emphasized the ongoing efforts in law formulation and highlighted the necessity for systematic discussions involving stakeholders to ensure laws are crafted based on expert recommendations on intergovernmental relations.





According to National News Agency Nepal, during a discussion program on three-tier legislative inter-relations and law scrutiny, jointly organized by the Bagmati Province Government, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Law, and the Federalism and Localization Center (FLC), Minister Chaurasiya stressed the importance of eradicating corruption through cooperation, coordination, and consensus among the local, provincial, and federal governments. He noted that while the constitution has delineated the rights of all three layers of government clearly, there remain some issues concerning concurrent rights that are being addressed through new laws.





The Minister assured that efforts are being made to empower local and provincial governments, rather than diminishing their rights in the legislative process. National Assembly Vice Chairperson Bimala Ghimire, also present at the event, called for timely drafting of essential laws to ensure effective governance and federalism. She pointed out the need for proper implementation of constitutional provisions to achieve desired outcomes.





Furthermore, Bagmati Province’s Internal Affairs and Law Minister, Suraj Chandra Lamichhane, highlighted the necessity for the federal government to draft critical laws such as the Civil Service Act, Federal Education Act, and Police Adjustment Act to enable efficient functioning of the provincial government.





The program featured presentations by several dignitaries, including Former MP and FLC President Dr Khimlal Devkota, who discussed the scrutiny of laws in Nepal. The event, chaired by Minister Lamichhane and summarized by Dr Bharatraj Gautam, former General Secretary of the Federal Parliament, included comments from various officials and experts, underscoring the collaborative effort required for effective legislative practices across all levels of government.

