Law Minister commits to establishing Consumer Court

Kathmandu: Minister of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Padam Giri has said that he will work for the establishment of a consumer court in the country. Speaking at a program organized by National Consumer Forum Nepal, Consumer Rights Research Forum and Consumer Protection Forum here today on 'Consumer's Desire: Establishment of Consumer Court for easy and speedy justice', he said consumer's rights can be protected if consumer court can be established. The Supreme Court has issued an order for the establishment of consumer court in all seven provinces and the working group formed under the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs has also pointed out the need for a consumer court, Giri said, "I will taken the initiative to establish a consumer court as soon as possible." Source: National News Agency Nepal