Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Renu Yadav has said that preparations are being made to bring necessary laws related to railway operation through an ordinance.

Inspecting the physical infrastructure prepared for the operation of the train from Kurtha in Dhanusha to Jayanagar in India today, Minister Yadav said that the government has taken steps to bring necessary legislation as the train could not operate due to lack of law.

"The government has prepared an ordinance for the laws required for the operation of the railways," said Minister Yadav. He said that the law would be brought through an ordinance after the documents are signed. She shared that the Prime Ministers of India and Nepal will jointly inaugurate the railway through virtual means after the necessary laws, staff management and budget have been determined for the operation of the railway.

On the occasion, General Manager of Nepal Railway Company Niranjan Jha briefed Minister Yadav about the progress made so far in terms of railway operation. Minister Yadav was accompanied by Director General of Railway Department Deepak Bhattarai and Mayor of Janakpurdham Sub-Metropolis Lal Kishor Sahal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal