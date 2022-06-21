General

The CPN (UML) lawmaker Bishal Bhattarai has drawn the attention of the government to save investors by carrying out reforms in the Securities Board of Nepal (SEBON).

Seeking time from the Speaker in the today’s meeting of the House of Representatives, the UML chief whip demanded that the government make reforms in the SEBON as ‘5.2 million Demat accounts registered with it have been at risk after there is not sign of correction in the stock market’.

“A leader termed the stock market as gambling. Thereafter, an agreement reached between the Finance Minister and investors has not been implemented. An investor, Tilak Koirala is on a fast-unto-death demanding reforms in the stock market. But the government has failed to pay its attention to it.”

There is a need for the Nepal Rastra Bank to carry out reforms in the stock market even by taking a risk (if any), he said, adding that the state should not ignore this situation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal