General

Nepali Congress (NC) leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Dr Chandra Kant Bhandari, who was hurt when a cooking gas cylinder exploded at his residence in Kathmandu on Wednesday night, is receiving treatment at Mumbai-based National Skin Burn Centre, India.

As per the consultations of Dr Sunil Keswani, Dr Sandip Mistri and Dr Amul of the Hospital, MP Bhandari is being treated by keeping in ventilator for 48 hours, according to NC leader Yograj Kandel.

Leader Kandel, who is in Mumbai, said that the first and second phases of surgeries would be carried out today.

Doctors have said that the health parameters of leader Bhandari are in normal condition. The doctors have also shared that Bhandari’s the heartbeat is normal.

Bhandari was taken to National Skin Burn Centre on Thursday in a Shree Airlines air ambulance for further treatment.

Prior to taking him to Mumbai, Dr Bhandari received treatment in Kirtipur Burn Hospital following the incident. The Hospital recommended taking him outside the country for further treatment.

Dr Bhandari and his mother, Harikala Bhandari, were injured in the incident that took place at their residence in Buddhanagar. However, the mother succumbed to burns on Thursday morning.

Dr Bhandari has sustained 25-30 percent burns including on his both hands and legs, according to the Kirtipur Burn Hospital.

Source: National News Agency Nepal