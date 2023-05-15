General

In a meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR) today, its members drew the government's attention to various contemporary issues including the fake Bhutanese refugee scam.

Dipak Giri appraised the House that lawmaker Sanjay Gautam had been on a fast-onto-death under the Jabdi Bridge in Bardiya with a charter of 14-point demand. Seeking time in the session, lawmaker Giri expressed his concerns over 'lack of effectiveness' in development endeavors nationwide.

Thakur Gaire said though the Speaker had already issued a ruling in regard with the fake Bhutanese refugee scam, the government had not yet informed the House about it while Ammar Bahadur Thapa demanded that anyone indulged in the fake Bhutanese refugee scandal should be prosecuted.

Madhav Sapkota was of the view that attempts were underway to divert the investigations against the scam by raising other issues while Raj Kishore Yadav described the scam as the 'crime' against the State. Airing his views against corruption in the country, Manish Jha said none having nexus with the scam be allowed to walk free.

Dikpal Shahi and Chandra Bahadur Bishwakarma expressed their sorrow over the losses of lives and property in a community forest fire in Dailekh on May 10 and demanded the government ensure free treatment to those injured in the fire.

Yadav also demanded compensation to the losses in the Sukhipur fire of Siraha district. Saying that cases of fire in the dry season were on the rise in the Terai-Madhesh, he urged the government to take preventive measures against the possible disaster ahead.

Deepak Bahadur Singh advised the government to increase budget for education in the upcoming budget speech and create jobs for skilled human resources within the country.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal