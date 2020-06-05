Key Issues

Lawmakers have drawn the government’s attention to change modality of lockdown stating it has invariably affected lives of the people and country’s whole economy.

Taking the special time at today’s meeting of the National Assembly, lawmakers representing both ruling and opposition parties have called for economic mobility by altering existing lockdown strategy and classifying the areas based on the magnitude of its effects.

They stressed the need for unity and cooperation among the government and all political parties to control COVID-19 pandemic and ease lives of the crisis-hit people and make country’s economy dynamic.

Stating that the infection has created a big crisis in people’s health and country’s economy, lawmaker Gopi Bahadur Acchami demanded that lockdown should be relaxed tro gradually increase economic activities.

He suggested that the government should provide free internet service to run educational activities and operate teaching and learning activities through FM or radio in rural areas during lockdown. Jitendra Narayan Dev pointed out the need for taking opposition parties into confidence to deal with the crisis as country’s economy is at risk due to the wide-spreading infection. He demanded increment of the scope of PCR tests.

Stating that approximately 58,000 people have been kept in quarantine facilities in Sudurpaschim State and the inflow is increasing, Hareram Chaudhary demanded the smooth and adequate supply of medical appliances for their health checkups. Similarly, Kabita Bogati called for the effective implementation of laws against Chhaupadi tradition. Maya Prasad Sharma demanded fair investigation into Chaurjahari incident and action against the perpetrator(s).

Source: National News Agency