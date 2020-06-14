General

Lawmakers have drawn the government’s attention towards enhancing country’s peace and security system.

Speaking in a special hour of the House of Representatives (HoR) meeting today, lawmakers Matrika Prasad Yadav and JuliKumariMahato demanded an investigation to the June 9 alleged suicide of a tractor driver in police custody at Sabaila Municipality in Dhanusha.

Criminal offences were taking place in the area since the past and perpetrators were allowed to walk scot free on the back support of political power and it should be stopped, they said while Uma Shankar Argariya said a post-mortem of the body was still awaited as police refused to accept an FIR by the victim’s family. He sought an investigation into the incident and bringing to book the ‘guilty’ ones.

Similarly, Rajendra Kumar KC claimed the oppositions were always with the government for its support in good efforts, refuting romours that youths’ demonstrations taking place at different cities including in Kathmandu Valley for the past few days was ‘instigated by the oppositions’. The rumour was baseless.

PremSuwal said the House of Representatives on Saturday endorsed the Constitution Amendment Bill in accordance with the country’s updated political map published on May 20 by the government, drawing the government’s attention towards India’s External Affairs Ministry’s remark that the move is ” violative of bilateral current understanding to hold talks on outstanding boundary issues.”

Prabhu Shah informed the House that farmers were struggling to get fertiliser when the farming season has already kicked off and power was being used in the distribution of supplies from the agricultural tools companies.

He demanded the government to make available for PCR testing for those staying in quarantine as soon possible.

Dev Prasad Timilsina expressed his concern over the less PCR test in Rautahat of State-2, seeking to make public expenditure details concerning the corona treatment.

PradeepYadav stressed now our focus should be on reclaiming encroached land in practice in the aftermath of the endorsement of Constitution Amendment Bill. He objected to the ‘exclusion’ of representations of Madeshi and ethnic communities in a committee of experts formed to garner evidences in regard with encroached territories.

LalkajiGurung, Ram KumariChaudhary and DurgaBahadurRaututilised the forum to call for expanding the PCR testing coverage.

Source: National News Agency Nepal