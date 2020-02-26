Human Rights, legal-Judicial

Lawmakers have drawn attention of the government towards various contemporary issues in today's meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR).

During the zero hour lawmaker Rekha Kumari demanded the government to investigate into audio tape scandal of outgoing Minister for Communications and Information Technology Gokul Prasad Banskota.

Similarly Bhawani Prasad Khapung stressed the need of taking stern action against those involved in corruption. HoR members Rajendra Prasad Gautam Ram Bahadur Bista and Bimala Nepali drew government's attention to save country's border areas.

Likewise Maheshwor Jung Gahatraj and Mayadevi Neupane pointed out the need of further coordination between the government and Parliament while Mina Subba raised question why the government has remained silent on the Gokul Banskota audio tape scandal.

Another lawmaker Mina Pandey drew government's attention towards delay in election of Deputy-Speaker of HoR.

Lawmakers�Yagya Bahadur Bogati Yagya Raj Sunuwar Rangamati Shahi Ram Bahadur Budha Chhetri Rajendra Kumar KC Renuka Gurung and Laxman Lal Karna among others also drew government's attention on contemporary issues.

Source: National News Agency Nepal