Lawmakers have drawn the government’s attention towards the need of enhancing education quality by sorting out numerous issues in the related sector.

Airing their views in a zero hour of the House of Representatives (HoR) today, the lawmakers spoke the need of improving the education sector to achieve the development in overall sectors.

Narayan Prasad Khatiwada said the recent SEE results show a quality gap in the community and private schools, suggesting a prompt need to intervene in community schools to see their good results of next year.

Parbati Kumari Bisunkhe complained that ECD facilitators have been deprived of their remunerations and drew the government’s attention towards addressing the issue.

Dr Dila Sangroula sought an atmosphere for nursing study keeping the quality nursing service intact while Durga Bahadur Raut demanded an end to discrimination in educational opportunities. Tek Bahadur Basnet expressed his concern over the exclusion of Rapti Highway in budget allocation.

Dil Kumari said local levels in the Madhesh province are functioning with the help of employees hired on the contract basis ad Public Service Commission has not opened vacancies for the Madhes. She demanded the PSC to immediately go with the employee recruitment process in the Madhesh.

Dibyamani Rajbhandari put his queries about the suspensions of important bills originated in the National Assembly.

Nar Bahadur Dhami expressed his concern over long-standing problems of people who were become homeless due to the Shuklaphanta National Park while Nirudevi Pal urged the government to identify the perpetrator(s) in the rape and killing of Nirmala Panta and to be serious about controlling the cases of women violence.

Source: National News Agency Nepal