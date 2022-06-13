General

Lawmakers in the House of Representatives have sought information on Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba's visit to the United States of America slated for the last week of Asar.

The lawmakers participating in the discussions on the implementation of the foreign policy in a meeting of the International Relations Committee of the lower house of the Federal Parliament today expressed it would be appropriate to hold the necessary discussions and consultations with all the parties before the prime minister's any visit to foreign country.

Committee member and former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal stressed the need of moving ahead by reviewing the past activities related to implementation of foreign policy. He pointed out the need of holding discussions among the national forces on topics including the policy execution.

Stating that the committee, the parliament and the entire nation should be informed about the PM's visit, he said the view of the Foreign Affairs Minister were required on the topic. Former Prime Minister Nepal added that nothing should be done while conducting the foreign policy that makes the neighbouring countries suspicious.

Committee member and former Deputy Prime Minister Dr Bhim Bahadur Rawal demanded that Prime Minister Deuba and the Minister for Foreign Affairs be invited to the Committee to explain about the PM's visit.

Former Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradip Kumar Gyawali suggested that it would be appropriate if the Prime Minister went for the foreign visit with a single voice after consulting with all the parties. He stressed that the foreign policy should not be conducted in such a way as to appease one neighbour while annoying another one.

Lawmaker Dibyamani Rajbhandari, referring to the context in the past when head of government used to meet foreigners secretly at night, said the present meetings were more transparent. He expressed the view that all the meetings with the foreigners should be transparently conducted. Rajbhandari also suggested keeping an up-to-date record on the number of foreigners involved in different professions in Nepal.

Lawmaker Surendra Kumar Karki said a situation has arisen in which a proposal for peace has to be forwarded in a revised way in the new context. He suggested starting talks on this matter with the neighbours together by all parties and the government.

Committee president Pabitra Niraula (Kharel) said the Prime Minister and the Foreign Affairs Minister would be invited in the next meeting to brief about the visit.

Liladevi Sitaula, Chand Tara Kumari, Mohan Baniya, Narad Muni Rana, Pushpa Kumari Karna, among the lawmakers put their views regarding the conduct of the country's foreign policy.

SOURCE:NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY-RSS