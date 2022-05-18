business, Trading

The meeting of the House of Representatives today held discussion on principles and priorities of budget and programmes to be included the appropriation bill for the next fiscal year, 2022\23.

Attending the session, lawmakers stressed the need for balanced development activities and economic distribution. Suggesting that a common understanding should be reached to bring the budget, they stressed that it should prioritise agriculture, energy and tourism and lead the country toward economy independence.

The principles and priorities of budget presented in Tuesday’s HoR session by Finance Minister Janardan Sharma has focused on maintaining fiscal discipline, the proposal of budget allocation in the projects that are feasible in terms of finance and technology and cutting government expenditure in non-productive area.

Similarly, they have emphasised building an independent and socialism-oriented economy while focusing on social justice and rural development, generating job opportunities for immigrant youths within the country and increasing agricultural productions.

On the occasion, ruling NC’s whip Pushpa Bhusal Gautam expressed the hope that budget would help take strides in rural development and in the sectors of energy and tourism while increasing agricultural production. Poor people and Dalit backward communities within the Kathmandu Valley should also be addressed in it, she said.

Similarly, Haribol Gajurel from the CPN (Maoist Center), a coalition partner in the incumbent government, criticised the principles and priorities of budget as not mentioning the subject of land reforms while suggesting that there should be a wide discussions among political parties, both ruling and opposition, before making government’s policies and programmes.

Uma Shankar Aragariya from the Loktantrik Samajwadi Party stressed the need for prioritising agriculture and resolving problems facing farmers like that of a lack of fertilizers and seeds. Main opposition CPN (UML)’s Khagaraj Adhikari emphasised the transformation of tourism and culture into national capital while criticising the incumbent government of increasing trade deficit.

Also, Samina Hussein from the CPN (Unified Socialist), an alliance partner in the government, underscored the need for the agriculture development. The lower house will next meet tomorrow at 1:00 pm.

Source: National News Agency Nepal