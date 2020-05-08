General

Different political party leaders stressed the need of making arrangements to bring back the migrant workers to homeland.

Speaking at the House of Representatives (HoR) meeting on Friday, lawmakers have come with this collective voice of rescuing stranded workers immediately.

Former Prime Minister and Socialist Party leader Dr Baburam Bhattarai said that effective action should be taken to bring the Nepali migrant workers back to home as a large number of them were desperately waiting for the rescue from different countries. He added that the migrant workers and daily wages earners in the country have lost their jobs therefore government should address their concern and needs. He further urged the government to intensify the test for coronavirus.

Rastriya Janata Party leader Rajendra Mahato also seconded Dr Bhattarai’s views and urged the government to manage effective relief package to the needy ones.

Rastriya Janamorcha Nepal lawmaker Durga Poudel urged the government to rescue Nepalis living in India as they were aspirant to return home. She wondered why the government was not taking initiatives to bring them home. She also demanded the government to take action to those involved in embezzlement in the procurement of medical stuffs.

Nepal Workers and Peasants Party lawmaker Prem Suwal complained that relief distribution was not impartial and COVID-19 test via RDT was not reliable.

Source: National News Agency