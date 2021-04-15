Trading

Parliamentarians have underscored the need to conduct policy reform and promotion programmes on tourism by ensuring safety in the wake of Covid-19. Thorough development of tourism is imperative to boost national economy, they added.

Most of the lawmakers speaking at the meeting of the International Relations Committee of the parliament viewed tourism is the sector to earn foreign currency, so tourism-friendly policy and strategies are required for country's development. The infrastructures are equally important, they added.

The line ministry was made aware that it could ensure autonomy to Nepal Tourism Board and mobilize it in full scale.

Lawmaker Dibya Mani Rajbhandari suggested easing one-door system of tourism service.

Lawmakers Renu Gurung and Pushpa Bhushal viewed that government could prioritize the areas that bring in more income with maximum employment in tourism.

Naradmuni Rana was of the view that foreign tourists need to be made adhere to health protocol compulsorily.

Pushpa Kumar Kayastha, Chandtara Kumari and others recommended the adoption of promotional strategies to bring in maximum tourists from India and China.

At the meeting, Chief Executive at Tourism Board, Dr Dhananjay Regmi, made presentation on 'Current Tourism: Opportunity and Challenges' and demanded adequate budget and tourism-friendly law to make tourism dynamic by being safe in the wake of Covid-19.

He shared the information that Nepal witnessed 80 percent slump in arrival of tourists due to coronavirus. So, tourism sector would take time for restoration, Dr Regmi added, highlighting the need of strategic work plan to boost domestic tourism.

Source: National News Agency Nepal