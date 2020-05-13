General

Lawmakers have suggested the government to bring budget for the coming fiscal year to create employment in the country with a focus on who have gone for overseas employment and willing to return home following the outbreak of coronavirus.

Saying it was necessary to introduce programmes in order to involve migrant workers in agro sector and take them in the path of self-reliance, they stressed the need of bringing programmes focusing on their skills, capacity and needs. The lawmakers also drew attention of the government for the expansion and development of small and middle-scale industries.

Similarly, they requested the government to resolve the problem of border dispute, drawing the attention towards continuous encroachment at Nepal-India border.

Taking part in a discussion on principle and priorities of the appropriation bill for the fiscal year 2020/21 (except tax proposal) in today’s meeting of the House of Representatives, the lawmakers laid emphasis on the need of introducing programme of economic upliftment to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

On the occasion, Laxmi Pariyar suggested the government to bring budget of coming fiscal year keeping the multi-side impact of COVID-19. Pariyar demanded the government to widen the scope of test of coronavirus so as to stop its spread and save the people from it, and to make arrangement of keeping Nepalis stranded in abroad in quarantine after taking them back.

Parliamentarian Prameela Rai said the upcoming budget should address programmes to create employment opportunities including in agriculture sector focusing on youths potentially returning from foreign employment.

Also speaking on the occasion, parliamentarian Nawaraj Silwal said it was urgent to lay emphasis on boosting agro productions and employment opportunities as well as consolidating health sector of the country.

Meena Subba said the budget should be appropriated in agriculture sector in a way to create employment opportunities and promote self-sufficiency in the agro sector.

Sameena Husein said the upcoming budget should be introduced in a way to revitalize the economy hardest hit due to COVID-19 pandemic. Chandtara Kumari said the new budget should lay emphasis on health, education, agriculture, tourism and industry.

Heera Gurung drew the government’s attention towards widening the scope of COVID testing and ensuring sound management of resources including human capital. Lawmaker Pushpa Kumari Karna Kayastha said the new budget should address areas needed to revitalize the pandemic-battered economy.

Lal Prasad Sawa Limbu echoed that the budget should prioritize agriculture sector and beyond to generate employment space for returnees.

Also taking part in the deliberations, Members of Parliament including Dev Prasad Timilsina, Maina Kumari Bhandari, Prakash Rasaili, Tulsi Thapa and Deepak Prakash Bhatta said the upcoming budget should address people’s larger expectations and come up with roadmap to mitigate corruption, propel economic prosperity and muster national unity against encroachment of Nepali border.

Source: National News Agency