Lawmakers Urge Government to Address Teachers’ Demands Through Dialogue



Kathmandu: Lawmakers have stressed that the government should be sensitive towards the demands of agitating teachers, urging a solution through dialogue and consensus. Speaking in a special hour of today’s meeting of the House of Representatives, Sushila Thing urged the government to be sensitive towards teachers’ agitation.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Thing criticized the incident that took place on April 27, where police charged batons and used canons on agitating teachers. She emphasized that the teachers have been facing injustice and reminded that the government is the guardian of all. She stressed the necessity for the government to focus its attention on resolving these problems and suggested that teachers should give up their stance of not returning to school until a new education act is enacted.





Thakur Gaire pointed out the need for an amendment to the education act and urged the government to find an outlet through dialogue, as problems would not be resolved by inviting clashes between security personnel and teachers. He noted that the school education bill is now at the Education, Health, and Information Technology Committee under the House of Representatives for discussion.





Gaire argued that opposition parties have equal responsibility to address the genuine demands of teachers. He also stressed that the government’s policy and programs should be designed to achieve sustainable development goals, making the decade of 2080 one of prosperity and fulfilling the expectation of social justice and development.

