"All lawmakers used to wait patiently for leader Pradip Giri's turn to speak so that they could listen to his riveting speech in the parliament meeting. He was a popular ideal leader who had a deep study of Marxism."

It was the observation made by Chairperson of the Constituent Assembly Subash Chandra Nembang as he reached at NC Central Office, Sanepa, on Sunday to pay tribute to the late Giri. Also the deputy leader of the CPN UML parliamentary party, Nembang reminded that Giri was the studious and inspiring leader of contemporary politics. He further said when the late Giri was scheduled to speak in the parliament meeting, the parliament gallery used to be full of lawmakers.

People from different walks of life have good impression from the late Giri, the politician of staid demeanor, honesty and ideal.

Former Chairperson of the Council of Ministers, Khilraj Regmi, remembered the late Giri as a voracious reader, politician of integrity and an erudite figure. "The political thinker and critic, Giri was capable to teach socialism to the socialist ones," Regmi added.

Regmi also mentioned that the late Giri was the leader who always advocated for the politics to elevate the lifestyle of common people.

Similarly, former Deputy Speaker Purna Kumari Subedi said Nepali politics lost an eminent person. "The lawmakers strolling outside the gallery used to gather quickly to listen to the late Giri's speech during parliament meeting. We can not forget him at all," Subedi, who is the leader of CPN (Maoist Centre), shared and added that the revolutionary change in the state feels his need.

Karnali Province President of Nepali Congress and former minister Bir Bahadur Balayar remembered the late Giri as the ardent implementer of BP Koirala's thoughts. "Once the party is taken ahead in a way the late Giri advocated for, it would be beneficial both for the party and country," he underlined.

NC leader Dr Sekhar Koirala viewed leader Giri had established the identity of an ideologue and interpreter of democratic socialism. His demise is an irreparable loss to the Nepali Congress and the entire country.

Moreover, NC Spokesperson Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat also recounted that the late Giri was a straightforward speaker. He was a versatile figure in Nepali society.

Giri, who had been suffering from throat cancer for quite a while, had passed away on Saturday night at the age of 75. He breathed his last during the treatment at Mediciti Hospital, Lalitpur.

Soon after the announcement of his passing away, Head of the State, President; Prime Minister and top leaders of the ruling and opposition parties began offering tribute to him. The party cadres, well wishers and commoners took to social media to pay tribute and extend condolence messages. They also reached the Hospital, Party Office and Pashupati Aryaghat for the tribute.

Source: National News Agency Nepal