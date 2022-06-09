General

Lawmakers have drawn the government’s attention towards the risk reduction of natural disasters and their consequences as monsoon has already entered the country.

Speaking in a zero hour of the House of Representatives today, the lower house members reminded the government that survivors of natural disasters in the past have yet to be compensated.

Damodar Bhandari, Deepak Prakash Bhatta and Durga Poudel were among those urging the government to take timely measures for the prevention of monsoon related probable hazards, and ensure compensation to the survivors.

Similarly, Dil Kumari demanded the guarantee of fertiliser and irrigation facility to farmers. She also sought a ban on PUBG mobile game while Dibyamani Rajbhandari advised the government not to take a haphazard decision in regard with the announcement and withdrawal of public holiday.

Durga Bahadur Raut urged the government to increase pay for women volunteers while Devendra Raj Kandel sought the submission of Citizenship Bill and Nabina Lama demanded the government's clarification on the shortage of school textbooks.

Nawaraj Silwal accused the government of becoming not serious towards issues raised in the parliament and Pushpa Bhusal Gautam expressed her concern over the non-payment of corona insurance to the affected.

Similarly, Prakash Man Singh of the Nepali Congress drew the government's attention to the prompt management of Kathmandu Valley’s solid waste and the control of skyrocketing market price.

He also advised the government to differentiate school and office hours to reduce traffic load.

Dila Sangroula wanted the government to take intervention in the Valley’s waste pollution, employment crisis, rule of law deficit, inflation ensuring justice to survivors of violence, murder and rape.

Dev Prasad Gurung, Tek Bahadur Basnet, Tejulal Chaudhary, Dhruba Kumar Shahi, Nandalal Roka Chhetri, Nara Bahadur Dhami, Nawaraj Rawat, Narayan Prasad Khatiwada, Narayan Prasad Marasaini, Nirudevi Pal, Padma Kumari Aryal, Pabitra Niraula Kharel, Parbati Kumar Bishunke, and Prem Duwal also aired their views during the zero hour.

Source: National News Agency Nepal