‘Laws needed for protection of whistleblowers’



Kathmandu: Chief Commissioner of National Information Commission Mahendraman Gurung has said laws were needed for the protection of whistleblowers.

At a programme on ‘Journalism for Implementation of Right to Information’ here today, Gurung shared that four whistleblowers have been facing criminal charges for seeking information and the Commission has been facilitating to ensure justice for them.

Presenting a paper on the Role of the Media House in the Implementation of RTI, the Chief Commissioner said the report on irregularity in driving licenses was made public after the Commission’s order and the Commission has also ordered the Office of the Auditor General to release the audit reports of the local levels through its website.

In his paper, the Chief Commissioner has stated the orders made by the Commission including designating the information officer in district and high courts, making provision for the TU examinees to see their answer sheets, making public the report of the Lal Commission formed to

probe about the protests that took place in different times in Tarai-Madhesh and others are some achievements.

On the occasion, Gurung shared that 43 individuals have faced action so far for failing to provide information and added that all the government agencies should provide information in an accessible manner.

Likewise, Executive Chairperson of RSS Dharmendra Jha said journalists should go to the field for information collection by giving priority for investigative journalism.

Presenting his paper on Mass Communications and Journalism in RTI, Jha said news should have diverse news sources and field reporting should be emphasized.

Source: National News Agency Nepal