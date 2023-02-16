General

Harikala Bhandari, mother of Nepali Congress leader Dr Chandra Kanta Bhandari, who was injured in a cooking gas cylinder explosion, has died.

She died today at 10:57 am at Kirtipur-based Kirtipur Hospital, said the hospital medical director Dr Nijina Tamrakar. She was 86.

Harikala and Dr Chandra Kanta were injured when a cooking gas cylinder exploded in their house in Kathmandu on Wednesday night. Both of them were treated at the hospital. However, the hospital referred Dr Chandra Kanta outside the country for further treatment, said the family source.

Over 70 percent of body parts of Harikala were burnt, said doctors, adding that Dr Chandra Kanta sustained 25 to 30 percent burn including both hands and legs.

Source: National News Agency Nepal