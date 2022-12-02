General

Nepali Congress (NC) leader and Member of Parliament Dr Chandra Bhandari has stressed the need to elevate young generation in leadership.

At a press conference organized at BP Memorial building in Gulmi district headquarters, Tamghas, on Friday, he highlighted the crucial role of youths to steer ahead the country to right track and address present challenges.

Now leadership has come to the shoulder of young generation, he claimed. Bhandari disclosed that he did not speak up in protest of leadership during election due to fear of counter attacks and conspiracy in his constituency.

“Now election is over. I will go to Kathmandu and articulate my expression about leadership before the media”, leader Bhandari added.

He further noted that NC would move ahead by accommodating all political parties. First job is to put the coalition partners in order and also to float a proposal of collaboration with opposition, Bhandari emphasized.

Winning election is not merely to become minister but to carry out some revolutionary tasks, he noted. Bhandari added the agenda of leadership of the government would be finalized after discussion within the party and coalition constituents.

He expressed commitment to work in a way to make Gulmi a model district of development.

At a discussion with senior officials of Resunga municipality today, Bhandari urged them to speed up existing pace of development works. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal