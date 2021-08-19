General

Nepali Congress (NC) central member Pradeep Giri is being treated in Mumbai of India.

Giri was admitted to the Mumbai-based Hinduja Hospital few days back, according to the family source. He was taken to India after he complained of throat-related problems all of a sudden.

NC Vice President Bimalendra Nidhi left for Mumbai today to take health updates of leader Giri, according to Nidhi’s press advisor Ramji Dahal. The NC Vice President will be visiting Giri tomorrow.

Source: National News Agency Nepal