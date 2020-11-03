General

Nepali Congress (NC) invited central member and House of Representatives member Surya Bahadur KC has passed away. He was 63. Leader KC who has been suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure breathed last at his private residence on Monday evening, informed NC Kaski secretary Sudeep Mohan Bhattarai.

KC had joined Nepali Congress prior to the election to the House of Representatives three years back. KC also had discharged his responsibility as a mayor of the then Pokhara Nagar Panchayat.

The late KC had served the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) as a central treasurer and as a member of the Constituent Assembly.

KC was involved in the trade and business of Rara Noodles and hydropower among others and also made substantial contributions to the social sector.

Source: National News Agency Nepal