The CPN (UML) on Monday has suspended its senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal and leader Bhim Rawal for six months.

The party issued a suspension notice to this end today. The Party chair KP Sharma Oli issued a letter stating that the leaders did not furnish satisfactory clarification on being sought an explanation for their anti-party activities.

The letter reads that it was chance to the leaders to correct themselves otherwise further stern action could be taken against them. They were suspended from general party membership as well. The term of the suspension depends upon their activities, the letter states.

Source: National News Agency Nepal