Key Issues, politics

CPN (UML) Nepal-Khanal faction’s leaders have underscored further consolidating the CPN (UML) and saving the party from the crisis.

Addressing the assembly of cadres of Madhav Kumar Nepal and Jhalanath Khanal faction here on Wednesday, leader Nepal viewed that the internal issues of the party should be resolved within the party and that he was willing to work together for the greater good of the party and its unification.

The former Prime Minister opined that the CPN (UML) led by Chairperson and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli should take forward the ideologies adopted by the 9th general assembly of the party so as to make CPN (UML) stronger.

He also demanded with party chairperson Oli that the decisions made by the central committee of the CPN (UML) on March 12 this year be renounced. The Nepal-Khanal faction was absent in the meeting.

According to him, party chair Oli had asked Nepal-Khanal faction to call off today’s meeting. In response, Khanal said that he had asked the party chairperson to revoke the March 12’s decisions for them not to hold today’s assembly. “But he did not agree to our terms. Hence we organized today’s assembly,” he clarified.

He also shared that today’s assembly aimed to enthuse and encourage the cadres to keep up with the communist movement that he said was on the brink of a crisis.

The disgruntled faction’s leader blamed that the CPN (UML) had failed to function in a way that ought to run after the Supreme Court on February 23 revived the CPN (UML) and CPN (Maoist Centre).

Nepal clarified that the internal disputes were not for post and power but was related to the ideologies, system and formation of the CPN (UML) in the wake of the apex court squashing the merger between the CPN (UML) and CPN (Maoist Centre) as the Nepal Communist Party.

Disapproving the party’s meeting being held in leaders’ personal residence, Nepal asserted that such meetings should be convened in the party’s central office.

Similarly, another leader Jhalanath Khanal demanded that the March 12’s decisions should be scrapped and the CPN (UML) should be unified further.

Khanal argued that there was no alternative to party unification to protect the communist movement. “To unify the CPN (UML),” said the former Prime Minister, “the party should be run as in the way it was run prior to its merger with another communist party.”

CPN (UML) vice-chair Astmalaxmi Shakya underscored the need for the party chairperson Oli to bring on board all the party’s leaders and cadres and lead the party further.

CPN (UML) Department of Publicity chief Yogesh Bhattarai echoed with leader Khanal and said, “The party’s structure should be restored to its previous structure that existed prior to the merger between the two communist parties.”

He said Nepal-Khanal faction will not attend another central committee meeting of the CPN-UML called for March 20. Furthermore, the former Minister for Tourism, Culture and Civil Aviation shared that Nepal-Khanal faction had supported the Karnali Province government.

The assembly which will forge an integrated framework would run through Thursday, according to CPN-UML leader Bishnu Rijal.

During the assembly, 10 different groups were formed to deliberate on the thematic issues including contemporary politics and the crisis in the party.

Source: National News Agency Nepal