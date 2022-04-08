General

Chairperson of CPN (Unified Socialist) Madhav Kumar Nepal confirmed that they would consider electoral alliance in the local level for the upcoming local level election.

The local level election is slated on May 13 this year in a single phase.

Stating that five-party coalition would be made further stronger, the former Prime Minister said he was hopeful that the election would be held on stipulated date.

He said so at a press meet organized by Samajbadi Press Organization at Kalaiya in Bara district today. Leader Nepal assured that the incumbent coalition government was moving forward by maintaining peace and ensuring good-governance.

On a different note, Nepal shared that the bills relating to Citizenship Act was stuck in the parliament in lack of law and consultations were being held with Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba to endorse Nepal Citizenship Act forging national consensus.

Present in the press meet were leaders and cadres of CPN (Unified Socialist).

Source: National News Agency Nepal