Senior leader of the Nepali Congress, Ram Chandra Poudel, has said that he would support Prime Minister and party President Sher Bahadur Deuba in the election to the leader of the NC parliamentary party.

Leader Poudel shared that he would support the party President Deuba, who has filed his candidacy to the election of PP leader.

Talking to media persons at the NC Parliamentary Party Office at Singha Durbar, he opined, “I will support President Deuba in the current situation. My opinion is that Deuba should be made PP leader unopposed.”

President Deuba and General-Secretary Gagan Thapa have filed their candidacy to the post of PP leader. An election for PP leader has been scheduled for Wednesday. Voting will take place at Parliamentary Party office of the NC, Singha Durbar, from 8:00 am-10:00 am.

Source: National News Agency Nepal