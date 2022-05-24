General

Senior leader of the Nepali Congress Ramchandra Poudel has urged the newly elected people's representatives to work for the people.

During a programme organized for swearing-in of newly elected people's representatives at Bhanu Municipality of Tanahu district on Monday, the senior leader reminded that people's representatives are people's servants. So, people's interest must be kept in centre, he stressed.

"There his huge responsibility on the newly elected ones. They should carry out their duties successfully," he added. He also argued that electoral alliance forged under NC leadership had been successful.

Leader Poudel further said the present electoral alliance should be continued for the provincial and federal election too.

On the occasion, NC central leader Shankar Bhandari suggested the new representatives not to impose tax on people. Rather, the sources of income should be expanded, he added. He also urged them to make the list of five big projects at every ward, for which, he would prod the federal government to allocate budget.

Newly elected Mayor at Bhanu Municipality, Anand Raj Tripathi, committed to working by rising above the party interest, as development is the shared work. Development activities would be carried out in an unbiased manner, he added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal