Contact Us

Leader Rayamajhi discharged from hospital


Kathmandu: leader Top Bahadur Rayamajhi was charged from the hospital last night after improvement in his health condition.

Rayamajhi was under the supervision of doctors at Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Center after his admission there on Wednesday due to heart-related complications.

Cardiologist Dr Chandramani Poudel of the Centre said Rayamajhi was discharged after improvement in his health condition. “His health is normal while observing it for 48 hours. Heartbeat is gradually normal now. So he was discharged last night,” Dr Poudel said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2024, Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.