Leader Rayamajhi discharged from hospital



Kathmandu: leader Top Bahadur Rayamajhi was charged from the hospital last night after improvement in his health condition.

Rayamajhi was under the supervision of doctors at Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Center after his admission there on Wednesday due to heart-related complications.

Cardiologist Dr Chandramani Poudel of the Centre said Rayamajhi was discharged after improvement in his health condition. “His health is normal while observing it for 48 hours. Heartbeat is gradually normal now. So he was discharged last night,” Dr Poudel said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal