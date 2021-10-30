General

Nepali Congress (NC) leader Prakhashman Singh has urged the government to review the price hike of petroleum products on the eve of festivals, saying it would adversely affect low-income people.

At a programme organised by Nepali Congress Kathmandu Metropolitan City-8 Unit Committee on the occasion of Tihar, Nepal Sambat and Chhath festivals here today, leader Singh asked the government to reduce unnecessary expenses of the Nepal Oil Corporation by deeply analyzing all aspects of management.

Protesting the recent decision to hike price of petroleum products to be effective from today, he argued that there is ample scope for reducing losses incurred by NOC.

He opined that the government should carry out activities as per the people's aspiration. The NC leader also stressed the need of holding party's general convention on the recently announced date. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal