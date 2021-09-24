Key Issues, politics

Former Home Minister and CPN (UML) politburo member Ram Bahadur Thapa has viewed that the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), the US-aid project, should be passed with amendment.

Speaking at a press meet organised by the Press Chautari Nepal here today, the former Minister stressed the need of revisions in the document as it had sparked a debate in the political forum.

He took time to say that freedom of expression should be guaranteed in democracy and opinions on the issues of Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and MCC should be welcomed. As he claimed, “The provision of investments without revealing a source sets a wrong practice.”

Underline the need of protecting and promoting national economy and capital, leader Thapa accused the incumbent government of failing to focus on that aspect.

Source: National News Agency Nepal