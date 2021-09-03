General

Action has been taken against leaders of Rastriya Janamorcha, saying they carried out activities against party norms and values by forming parallel committee in the province.

Party General-Secretary Manoj Bhatta said that leaders including central committee member Lal Bahadur Jagri and advisor Lokendra Lamsal as well as local leaders—Keshav Nath Yogi, Govinda BK and Lachhiram Acharya - have been expelled from party's general member.

A gathering of leaders including central committee member Jagri had formed a province committee few days ago, putting forth dissatisfaction towards the latest political activities by the central leadership of the party.

He shared, "Action has been taken against all involved in parallel activities of the party by expelling them from party's general member."

Bhatta added, "A five-party alliance has been formed to safeguard achievement gained from the political movement in 2062/63 BS."

Source: National News Agency Nepal