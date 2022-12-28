General

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ had a meeting with former Prime Minister and CPN (Unified Socialist) Chair Madhav Kumar Nepal.

In the meeting, Prime Minister Dahal urged the Unified Socialist also to join the government, PM Dahal’s secretariat said.

Meanwhile, PM Dahal also had a meeting with Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) Chairperson Upendra Yadav. In the meeting with Yadav also discussions were held on the JSP’s participation in the government.

The JSP Chair is said to have expressed during the meeting that a decision regarding his party’s joining the government would be made after the election of the party’s parliamentary leader, the PM Secretariat stated.

Source: National News Agency Nepal