Vice President of the Nepali Congress, Dhanraj Gurung, has said anyone willing to lead the society and country must shun financial greed.

Inaugurating the third conference of NC Dhading-Pokhara contact committee in Pokhara on Saturday, Vice President Gurung admitted that although country realized political change, people's status could not be improved. To address this situation, those reaching leadership must be transparent and publicly accountable, he underscored.

He further said the former VIPs must show honesty and shun the incentives from the State. It will be their accountability, he viewed.

According to him, time has come to build cooperation, consensus and unity in Nepali politics so that we could get rid of aberration and anomalies.

On the occasion, Dhading district president of NC, Ramnath Adhikari, praised the role the Dhading-Kathmandu contact committee played for party organization.

Advisor to NC Dhading-Pokhara contact committee and tourism entrepreneur Krishna Kumar Shrestha also underscored the need for financial transparency and right evaluation of cadres to strengthen party organization.

Similarly, Chairperson of NC Dhading-Pokhara contact committee Lal Prasad Pathak said the committee was active in organization building.

Source: National News Agency Nepal