Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation and the House of Representatives ( HoR) election candidate from the Kathmandu constituency-8, Jeevan Ram Shrestha, has said the Left-Democratic Alliance is capable of addressing people’s aspirations for prosperity.

In his address to an election gathering organised by the Alliance here today, the leader said the emergence of the Alliance was not for the vested interests of political parties. “It was for the greater cause of the nation.”

According to the leader, the Alliance will continue until there remains a risk for regression in the nation and it is sure to achieve a majority in the elections and thus contribute to nation building, protection of democracy and meeting people’s aspirations for prosperity.

On the occasion, he said he has a plan for developing the constituency into a model touristic hub if the people here trust him and send him as their representative to the federal parliament. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal