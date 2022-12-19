General

CPN (Unified Socialist) Chair Madhav Kumar Nepal has said that the post-election government will be formed under the leadership of the left-democratic alliance.

In his address to a programme organised to welcome newly elected members to the House of Representatives and Province Assembly on behalf of the party here today, the leader ruled out the immediate possibility of the formation of a new government merely under the leadership of the leftist alliance.

According to him, the process to form the government would begin once the parties in the alliance elect their respective parliamentary party leaders.

No political party has majority to form the government in the new parliament, he said, adding that he had advised the heads of Nepali Congress and the CPN (Maoist Centre), major alliance members, to move ahead on the basis of balance of power.

Leader Nepal, also the former Prime Minister, directed the newly elected lower house members to carry out their assigned roles with resolutions for the transformation in the society, nation and the people’s lives.

He announced that the party would resort to action if any of the party members in the House was found to have indulged in corruption.

Party’s respected leader Jhalanath Khanal echoed the need of the alliance-led government for ‘safeguarding’ political achievements, and for ‘political stability’.

Party general secretary Dr Beduram Bhusal wished for the successful term of the newly elected members. As he said, the party will carry out activities focusing on the organizational strengthening of the party. The party is holding a meeting today itself to elect a parliamentary party leader.

Source: National News Agency Nepal