CPN (UML) standing committee member Surendra Pandey was elected from the party’s general convention therefore he was the chair legally.

In a press meet organized by the Press Chautari Nepal here today, leader Pandey argued that both sides (chair Oli and senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal) would be united soon adding that the rumour regarding the split in the party was not valid and authentic.

The task force formed from both sides was seriously holding discussions to make the party united and intact and it will get shape soon, Pandey said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal