Legendary chef Thapa advancing to top three in global competition



Kathmandu: Nepali chef Arjun Bahadur Thapa has been nominated among the top five in the ‘Favorite Chef, the American reality show’.

Thapa, who originally hails from Tanahu, a district in the Gandaki Province, Nepal presently works for a well-known five-star hotel- The Chedi Andermatt in Switzerland. He started his culinary career as a cook from The Soaltee Hotel some 40 years back.

Favorite Chef is a popular online competition of chefs and cooks across the world.

He was nominated in the top five from among 100 participants. He said he needed more votes, more support, and encouragement from Nepalis and others so that he could advance to the top three.

The 61-year-old culinary maestro has already spent 17 years in the UK and Switzerland continues to explore his skills and Asian cousins. The winner of the 2010’s prestigious British Curry Award, Thapa, is presently in Kathmandu. The voting is open for the next six days, beginning on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Gastronomy Tourism Association of Nepal honored Thapa

amidst a programme here Thursday on the occasion of its fourth anniversary.

He recently catered culinary skills to the new generation of cooks and chefs at various places in Nepal.

The winner of the title will bag a cash prize of 25,000 US dollars and will be featured on the cover of Tate of Home magazine.

Anyone can vote Thapa by visiting his page at https://favchef.com/.

Source: National News Agency RSS