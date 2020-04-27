politics

The Legislation Management Committee under the National Assembly has decided to direct the government to make the legislations including the Communicable Diseases Act, 2020 timely.

The committee in the upper house of the Federal Parliament on Sunday directed the government to make the Act in tune with the time as it was deemed necessary to also assess and evaluate the implementation of the fundamental rights provided in the Constitution of Nepal. The meeting was chaired by committee president Parashuram Meghi Gurung.

The meeting also discussed the global coronavirus pandemic and its effect in Nepal. Similarly, it deliberated on the Policy Research Foundation Bill, 2076 that is under its consideration.

Source: National News Agency