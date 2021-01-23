General

A leopard has been found dead at Lamahi-based Ajmari community forest in Dang district. The jungle cat might have died some days ago, said Assistant Forest Officer of Division Forest Office Deukhuri, Puran Chaudhary.

According to him, locals had noticed the dead leopard while collecting firewood in the forest had informed the district forest office. The wild life was found with scars in its neck.

It might have been fallen into a trap placed for killing wildlife, he said, adding that post-mortem of the leopard would be undertaken. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal