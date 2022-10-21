General

A girl child lost her life to leopard attack at Sisneghari village of Bandipur Rural Municipality-3 in Tanahun this morning.

The deceased has been identified as 11-year-old Bina Chepang, according to Spokesperson of Bandipur Municipality Shiva Kumar Shrestha.

The big cat had attacked Chepang at around 6.30 this morning while she was travelling to her aunt’s house, Shrestha added. The leopard attacked the girl in her neck.

The girl is a fifth grader in Janata Primary School in the same village.

In the recent days, the cases of leopard attacks have increased in Badnipur. Some four months ago, a five-year-old boy died and two other got injured in the leopard attacks in the same rural municipality.

As high as 12 minors lost their lives to leopard attacks in the area in the past five years, it is said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal