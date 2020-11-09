General

Locals of Bandipur rural municipality-6 of Tanahun district are terrified due to leopard menace. They are terrified after leopard started attacking goats kept near houses.

Leopard had attacked and killed five goats of a local Ganesh Bahadur Gurung on Saturday night.

Ward Chair Santa Bahadur Gurung said, “Locals are terrified after leopard started attacking goats reaching houses.”

"I have not yet received details of Saturday night incident. However, leopard menace is terrorising the locals," he said.

Many children and goats were killed in leopard attacks at Bhanu and Shuklagandaki municipalities and Aanbukhaireni and Bandipur rural municipalities, he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal