The COVID-19 pandemic has given a lesson to the humans to conduct themselves in a nature-friendly manner, experts of various sectors have said.

They were speaking at an international symposium held virtually on 'Reimagining Mountains in the Context of Pandemic' organized to mark the International Mountain Day 2020 by Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu University, Mid-Western University, MICD Nepal , International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Nepal, Resources Himalaya Foundation and Himalayan Map House, Kathmandu today.

Presenting a paper at the programme, Prof Pitamber Sharma said the scattered settlements, geographical distance and remoteness in the mountain and hill side were beneficial during the pandemic whereas densely population urban centres suffered serious impact. Hence, this should be taken as a big less by the humans.

Director General of ICIMOD Pema Gyamtsho said the people in the mountains were already facing the impact of climate change which was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Academician Dr Dinesh Raj Bhuju said Nepal which is dependent on mountain sources should take special interest in protecting the mountain ecological system and enhancing knowledge about it.

Head of TU, Department of Environment Prof Rejina Maskey said though the importance of the mountain was high, the voices in favour of it were low.

Some 158 scientists and experts from various countries around the globe, including Nepal took part in the symposium.

Source: National News Agency Nepal