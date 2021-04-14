Health & Safety, medical

Chief Minister of Sudurpaschim Province, Trilochan Bhatta, has urged Sudurpaschim folks to celebrate 'Bisu' festival by adopting all health and safety precautions in the wake of increasing coronavirus infection.

In a best wishes message to Sudurpaschim folks on the occasion of 'Bisu' festival and New Year 2078, Chief Minister Bhatta wished them happiness, peace, progress and prosperity among all.

Bisu festival is being celebrated in Sudurpaschim Province with fanfare today.

Source: National News Agency Nepal